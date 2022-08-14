EPL: Aribo Scores In Southampton’s Home Draw





Joe Aribo opened his Premier League goals account as he inspired Southampton to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against visiting Leeds on Saturday.

Aribo, who came on in the 61st minute, pulled a goal back for Southampton after 11 minutes after his introduction.

The former Rangers star got onto Adam Armstrong’s low ball at the back post to get the Saints back into the game after a brace from Rodrigo had put Leeds 2-0 up.

And with nine minutes left Kyle Walker-Peters completed the comeback to record Southampton’s first point of the season.

After losing 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in their first game of the new campaign, Southampton now move up to 15th position in the league table.

At the Emirates, Kelechi Iheanacho had an assist but Leicester went down 4-2 to Arsenal. Wilfred Ndidi was in action for the Foxes.

Iheanacho replaced Jamie Vardy in the 70th minute and set up James Maddison whose low shot went through the legs of Aaron Ramsdale to make it 3-2.

Arsenal’s new signing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper