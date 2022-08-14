Ex-MOSOP Leader Tasks Buhari On Commitment To Ogoni Clean-up





A former president of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ledum Mitee, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to restate his commitment to the clean-up of the polluted Ogoni environment in Rivers State.

Mitee, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said the clean-up of the Ogoni environment should be a credible process and not mere job for political allies.

He stated that there had been complaints from communities and stakeholders that despite

huge expenditures, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has not impacted on the communities.

The statement reads in part: “Developments relating to HYPREP in recent times have heightened my deep concern for the sanctity of the oil spill clean-up in Ogoni under HYPREP, which the present administration of President Buhari, during campaigns in 2015 and

thereafter, made a signature commitment of the administration.

“Apart from the fact that in the recent past,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper