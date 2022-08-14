GIFT Nigeria Tasks NASS On Fiscal Responsibility Amendment Bill





The Growth Initiatives for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT Nigeria) has urged members of the 9th National Assembly to speedily pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) Amendment Bill pending before them in order to block revenue leakages and engender transparency in public finance management in the country.

GIFT Nigeria, a cluster of five organisations comprising Order Paper Nigeria, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Hip City Innovative Centre, Clice Foundation and Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, is committed to advocating improvement in fiscal transparency and good governance in the nation’s petroleum sector.

Executive director of Order Paper Nigeria, Mr Oke Epia, while speaking at a media briefing said Nigeria was in a ‘dire fiscal straits’ with rising debts, saying the quick passage and subsequent assent to the FRA Amendment Bill would ensure transparency and accountability in remittances to the federal coffers by revenue generating agencies.

He said one of the baseline…





Source: Leadership Newspaper