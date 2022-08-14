JUST-IN: 3 RCCG Members Die, 13 Others Sustain Injuries In Auto Crash





Three persons have been confirmed dead, while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident which occurred Sunday evening along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

The accident, which happened at the notorious Onipepeiye village in the Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State, involved an Abeokuta-bound Mazda passenger bus marked: APP 297 YC, conveying 18 passengers and the driver.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Ade, who was also a passenger in the ill-fated bus, explained that the deceased, as well as other injured victims were members of the congregation that partook in the just-concluded 70th Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church Church of God (RCCG) held at the Redemption Camp located at Mowe, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, explained that the bus summersaulted several times…





Source: Leadership Newspaper