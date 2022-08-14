NAWIS Pledge More Support For Nigeria’s Sporting Amazons





The National Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) has pledged to work with government at all levels, while partnering with all sports federations and key stakeholders with a view to ensuring that female athletes are provided with the right sporting facilities and better work environment.

President of NAWIS, Professor Bola Adeyanju stated this while reeling-out a scorecard of podium achievements recorded by elite women in football, athletics and those of Team Nigeria that took part at the 2022 commonwealth games, which ended in Birmingham, England, recently.

Professor Adeyanju recounted that aside all three women national teams qualifying for their respective FIFA World Cup tournaments; Nigerians are still celebrating the emergence of Assisat Oshoala as African Footballer of Year (women) for a record fifth time.

But the euphoria was still on when Oluwatobiloba Amusan lowered the women’s 100 meters hurdle World Record from 12:20 Secs, 12:12 Secs; on her way to becoming…





Source: Leadership Newspaper