NDLEA Intercepts 1.1m Tramadol Tabs, Arrests 3 Suspects In Kaduna





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered 1,112,350 tablets of Tramadol (225mg and 100mg) weighing 38.3kg in Kaduna State.

Three suspects arrested in connection with the items are Saifullahi Sani, Salisu Nafi’u and Abdulrazaq Mamman, who were arrested in Zaria on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

In Kano State, a female drug dealer, Saratu Abdullahi, 28, from Wurno council area of the state was nabbed at Hotoro with 541 blocks of cannabis weighing 245kg.

The agency also uncovered no fewer than 442 parcels of Crystal Methamphetamine concealed in heads of fishes packed in cartons for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the 11.90kg consignment was brought to the SAHCO export shed of the Airport on Friday, August 5 by a freight agent, Adekunle Oluwapelumi Paul, 32, from Yagba West LGA of Kogi State, who was promptly arrested upon…





Source: Leadership Newspaper