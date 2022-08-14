NIDCOM Fighting Spate Of Killing Of  Nigerians Abroad





In recent weeks, the ugly resurgence of the killings perpetrated against Nigerians in various countries made headlines again as the dastardly acts were nothing short of inexplicable brutality, hatred and intolerance.

On July 31, a 39-year-old Nigerian man, Alika Ogorchukwu, was beaten to death by an Italian man in Civitanova Marche city, Italy. Ogorchukwu was a physically-challenged street vendor killed by a mindless Italian using his own clutches over flimsy reasons.

According to a statement by the Nigerian embassy in Italy, the incident occurred on a busy street, in front of shocked onlookers, some of whom made videos of the attack, with little or no attempt to prevent it.

Nigerians may have become accustomed to their citizens being killed abroad in recent years, but the viral video of how Ogorchukwu was hacked, wrestled to the ground and strangled was so repugnant and horrifying and could melt even the stone-hearted.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) led by its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper