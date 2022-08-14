OGFZA Mulls More Free Zones To Boost Revenue





The Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) has said that it will create more free zones in the country, in order to boost its internally generated revenue (IGR).

OGFZA Managing Director, Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, disclosed this while addressing management and staff of the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, at Onne, Rivers State, during his first official visit to the free zone after assuming office.

During the visit, Kaura met with other stakeholders in the free zone, including the Area Controller of Nigerian Customs as well as heads of the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The OGFZA managing director restated that the main objective of the Authority is to grow the economy of the country, saying that there was the need to be tactical in pursuing the set objectives of the Authority.

Kaura said: “I want to remind us that there is need to be tactical in pursuing the set objectives of the Authority. The main objective of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper