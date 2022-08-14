Senate In Focus: Lawmakers Abandon Constitution Amendment For Politicking





The much-awaited constitution amendment embarked upon by the 9th national assembly is facing a setback despite the passage of 44 bills by the national assembly.

Lawankers especially at the state level have abandoned the constitution amendment process for politicking.

Since 2003, one billion is always voted in each legislative year to prosecute the constitution amendment bill, N500 million for the Senate, while the House of representatives also get N500 million for the exercise.

Despite far reaching decisions in the constitution amendment bill that was forwarded to the state house of assemblies for concurrence, the bill is now facing a serious threat.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Arch Amos Ojo, had on March 29, 2022 transmitted 44 Constitution Review Bills to the Clerks of the State Houses of Assembly for concurrence.

Three months after, the state house of assemblies are yet to get back to the national assembly.

The bills require the approval of two-thirds of State Houses of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper