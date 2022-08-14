Work For Peter Obi’s Success, Ezeife Tells Nigerian Youths





Former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has called on Nigerian youths to work for the success of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Ezeife, a Third Republic politician, gave this charge when a socio-political pressure group, United Coalition for Youths Awareness, visited him in his Abuja residence and appointed him as their national patron.

The former governor while receiving the crowd of the youths and the appointment letter thanked God that a new Nigeria has come where there will be peace, unity and progress.

He said, “I feel very touched. Let me tell you something that will strengthen your belief in Peter Obi. I was the first elected governor of Anambra State, and I am proud. I thought I was a man of integrity, a man of high value. I was proud, but many years after I left office I went to the Enugu Airport during the reign of Peter Obi. I saw Peter Obi carrying his own luggage as governor of Anambra…





Source: Leadership Newspaper