Boundaries Between Nigeria, Neighbours ‘Artificial’, Says President’s Chief Of Staff





The Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has described the boundaries between Nigeria and her neighbouring countries as artificial.

Gambari, who also described Buhari’s foreign policy as concentric, spoke on Monday at a reception he organised in honour of the two principal aides to the President recently honoured by the President of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum.

The presidential aides upon whom the Nigerien highest national honours were recently conferred were the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Lawal Kazaure, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Household and Domestic Affairs, Sarkin Abba.

According to Gambari, those countries sharing borders with Nigeria, namely Cameroon, Benin Republic, Chad and Niger Republic, share same interests and cultural affinities with Nigeria, which bind them together.

He said, “All these boundaries are very much artificial. The Europeans in Congress of Berlin just took a piece of paper and were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper