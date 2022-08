Vice President William Ruto has been declared winner of the Kenyan presidential election.

Ruto defeated his challenger, Raila Odinga, who was backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the presidential contest against his vice president, Ruto.

The declaration was made by the Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday after days of suspense occasioned by a tight race.

Details Later….





Source: Leadership Newspaper