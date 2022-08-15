Experts Task Nigerians On Resolving Current Economic Challenges Through 2023 Elections





Experts and practitioners in the broadcast space have tasked Nigerians to actively participate in the 2023 national elections to resolve some of the political and economic challenges facing the country.

The broadcasters, while speaking at the 2022 Nigeria Info Nationwide Round Table Conference, recently, said this is critical to find a lasting solution to the myriad of challenges hindering the overall growth and development of the nation.

Speaking on the response rate of the government to emergency-related situations, the head of news, Nigeria Info (Lagos), Ufuoma Egbamuno, noted that, the government across both the state and federal levels needs to be more responsive in handling building collapses.

To him, “If I were to rate the government’s reaction to building collapses, I would score them three out of ten. This just shows you to an extent what Nigeria has actually become. It further indicates that the problem associated with building collapses is due to the fact that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper