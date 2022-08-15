Flood Kills 50, Destroys Houses In Jigawa





Following more torrential rainfall in Jigawa State this month, flooding in the state has so far killed 50 people while over 8,000 people have been displaced and houses destroyed.

LEADERSHIP reports that flooding is one of the perennial disasters killing people, displacing thousands and destroying properties worth millions of naira in the state annually.

Our correspondent reports that from the middle of July last month to this month the flooding disaster has affected all the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to the executive secretary Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA) Alhaji Yusif Sani Babura, over 10,000 people were displaced from across the state and more casualties are expected as the rainstorm and flooding continue to wreak havoc in the state.

He added that some of the displaced persons are now living at various camps established by government while some are living in the houses of their brothers, sisters and other philanthropists in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper