JUST-IN: Ebonyi Confirms Outbreak Of Monkeypox





The Ebonyi State government has confirmed the outbreak of Monkeypox in the State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, who made the confirmation on Monday, said one case has been confirmed with 32 other suspected cases.

Dr. Umezurike said that the patient travelled from Rivers State to Ebonyi on July 7, 2022.

Briefing journalists in his office, Commissioner said that the patient, a 32-year-old male farmer hails from Ugwulangwuin Ohaozara local government area of the State.

He stated that the patient was detected following a notification of a suspected case of Monkeypox on August 10, 2022 at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

"The patient, A 32 year-old male farmer who hails from Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara LGA resides in Abakaliki. He was said to have travelled to Rivers State,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper