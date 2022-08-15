NFF Election: Pressure Mounts On Gara Gombe To Run





With just 37 days to the expiration of the present board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) tenure, the race for Amaju Pinnick’s successor has begun in full force.

In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, across the country and beyond, powerful forces across the political and corporate sphere are allegedly mounting pressure on the former chairman of Gombe Football Association, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe trow his hat into the ring to take over the helm of NFF.

There were indications last week that the election would hold in September and candidates have since commenced moves to upstage the incumbent President Amaju Pinnick who despite performing woefully he is seeking a third term in office.

Those mounting pressure on Gara-Gombe include politicians, civil servants, diplomats, Nigerians in the diaspora and key figures in Corporate world who believe the major challenges that have dragged Nigeria football backward for years require a new direction through visionary…





Source: Leadership Newspaper