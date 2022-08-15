Senator Denies Sponsoring Bill To Rename Kaduna To Zazzau





The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Uba Sani, has denied social media reports about him sponsoring any Bill to rename Kaduna State or for the creation of Zazzau State, describing the reports as “concocted, subversive, malicious and false information.”

In a statement issued by the lawmaker, who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Monday, Uba Sani denied the report even as if blamed political opponents for what he called a fake news.

He called on security agencies to investigate the fake report and bring perpetrators to book.

“My attention has been drawn to a concocted, subversive, malicious and false information circulating in the social media claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a Bill for the creation of Zazzau State, which I allegedly co-sponsored in the Senate with Senator Sulaiman Abdu Kwari.

“My immediate reaction to this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper