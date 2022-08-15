SERAP To INEC: Allow 7m Nigerians Complete Voter Registration





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu to reopen voters’ registration to allow seven million Nigerians that started their registration online to complete the process.

SERAP, which made the demand, in the letter dated August 13, 2022, and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, threatened to drag the commission to court if it failed to comply with its request within seven days.

The civil society organisation maintained that INEC must ensure the prospective voters who have carried out their voter registration online are given time and opportunity to complete the process so that they can obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs), and exercise their right to vote.

INEC recently disclosed that out of 10,487,972 Nigerians who carried out their pre-registration online, only 3,444,378 completed the process at a physical centre. This represents just 32.8…





Source: Leadership Newspaper