Shanghai To Reopen All Schools Sept. 1 As Lockdown Fears Persist





China’s financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday it would reopen all schools including kindergartens, primary and middle schools on September 1 after months of COVID-19 closures.

The city will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day before leaving campus, the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission said.

It also called for teachers and students to carry out a 14-day “self health management” within the city ahead of the school reopening, the commission said in a statement.

Shanghai shut all schools in mid-March before the city’s two-month lockdown to combat its worst COVID-19 outbreak in April and May.

It allowed some students at high schools and middle schools to return to classrooms in June while most of the rest continued home study for the remainder of the semester.

The announcement on schools reopening brings great relief to many residents but fears about COVID-19 lockdowns continue to persist, as China vows to stick to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper