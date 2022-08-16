6 Passengers Kidnapped, Police Rescue 4, Recover Ammunition In Kwara





Six passegers of a commercial bus were on Monday kidnapped along Obbo-Ile/Osi Road in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State by unknown gunmen.

The police have, however, rescued four of the kidnap victims, who were abducted at about 11.15pm on Monday night.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development on Tuesday, said the victims, who were traveling in a Hummer bus with registration number Abuja KUJ 613 AA were abducted by five armed hoodlums.

“On receipt of the information, detachments of conventional policemen,Tactical teams, vigilante and hunters were immediately dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.

“Consequently, the victims’ vehicle, loaded with foodstuffs was found abandoned, inside of which was recovered an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the abductees who have now been rescued and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper