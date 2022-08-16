Activist, Deji Adeyanju, Stakes $10k On Obi Losing 2023 Election





The convener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, has placed a bet of $10,000 with supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that the former Anambra State governor will lose the 2023 presidential election.

Adeyanju challenged Obi’s supporters in Nigeria and the diaspora to make a bet with him, saying that Obi will emerge “distant 3rd” in the 2023 election.

In a post on his social media pages on Monday with evidence of the $10,000 sent to a neutral third party for custody, Adeyanju wrote: “$10k credited to Egbon Dele Momodu’s account…”

Adeyanju particularly challenged one of the numerous supporters of Obi to honour his words by placing his own $10,000 bet too.

The activist further wrote: “Now waiting for Ben the Obidient to do his part. We don’t display fake cash on social media here. Still ready to bet more because I’m looking for money for my PhD. next year.

“The Obedient guy, Ben is telling new stories now after agreeing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper