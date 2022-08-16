Alleged Misconduct: NBA Suspends General Secretary





The national leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has suspended from office, the general secretary of the association, Mrs Joyce Oduah.

Also, nine of the 11 members who signed the resolution authorising the suspension, also resolved to refer Mrs Oduah to the NBA National Executive Committee (NEC) for disciplinary action and possible removal from office for gross misconduct.

A document titled, “Resolution of the Meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association held on Monday, 15th August 2022,” followed the receipt of a letter dated August 14, 2022 from nine national officers of the NBA, calling on the President, Olumide Akpata, SAN, to call an emergency meeting of the NEC, which held at 8am on Monday morning with all national officers of the association present.

The meeting deliberated extensively on the content of the letter and the weighty allegations against the general secretary, Mrs Oduah, and in particular her acts of alleged…





Source: Leadership Newspaper