Atiku Receives APC Defectors In Adamawa





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has received 1,640 decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC )to PDP in Adamawa State.

Among them two state lawmakers, Shuaibu Babas, a member representing Fufore/Gurin constituency and Shuaibu Dan-Musa who represents Mubi-North local government councils.

The lawmakers had failed to secure tickets in the last primaries under the APC which brought them to the state assembly.

Atiku, who is in the state for the first time since his emergence as PDP presidential candidate, thanked the decampees and PDP supporters for standing by him in his 32 years of political experience.

He assured them of equally treatment under the umbrella of PDP as big one family.The national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, asked people of the state to vote Atiku, assuring that he is a unifier for Nigeria.

At the event, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State said the party would deliver elective positions at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper