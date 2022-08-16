Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, Drags Akwa Ibom CJ To Court





Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has dragged the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot, before a Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, over her refusal to furnish him with his conviction order and copies of court proceedings, despite repeated applications.

The lawyer in the suit is praying the court to direct Justice Obot to furnish him with a copy of the July 27 judgment.

Mr Effiong also urged the court to declare as illegal and unconstitutional, the judge’s refusal to release the conviction order, as it violates Section 36 (7) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

In the suit, counsel to the plaintiff, Femi Falana, SAN, said Mr Effiong is entitled to a copy of the judgment within seven days of the conclusion of the case.

Effiong was committed to prison on July 27, 2022 by Justice Obot, for alleged contempt of court.

He served the first two weeks of his 30-day sentence at the Ikot Ekpene Custodial Center of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

He has been…





Source: Leadership Newspaper