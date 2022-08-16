NATIONAL ECONOMY Goes Weekly August 29





Nigeria’s fastest growing business newspaper, NATIONAL ECONOMY Newspaper, is transitioning into a weekly newspaper from August 29.

The Abuja-based daily newspaper, which debuted on Thursday, February 20, 2020, has redefined business journalism in Nigeria with in-depth investigative business and economy reports in the last two years and seven months.

According to the Head of Story, NATIONAL ECONOMY, Bayo Amodu, the transition is aimed at serving the newspaper’s readers and business partners better as there will not be any reduction in the quality of its contents. The newspaper maintains a vibrant online presence at www.nationaleconomy.com.

He said, “In line with the vision of NATIONAL ECONOMY Newspaper to be the unmatched medium in presenting Nigeria’s economic news and data to the public and private sectors in an authoritative, factual and analytical manner, we shall continuously serve you, our teeming audience better.

‘‘As you know, we have become known and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper