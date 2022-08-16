Nigeria’s Boundaries With Neighouring Countries Artificial – Presidency





The presidency has declared that Nigeria’s boundaries with neighbouring countries are artificial, saying Nigeria and Niger Republic share the same cultural interest.

This is coming days after the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to supply 10 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs to neighbouring Niger Republic had sparked outrage, with some Nigerians alleging that it was wrong for a country facing unprecedented debt and poverty level to make such a donation.

But justifying the decision to spend over N1.14bn ($2.7m), minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said the vehicles were purchased for the government of Niger for security purposes.

Prof Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, who stated Nigeria’s affinity with neighbouring countries yesterday, also described Buhari’s foreign policy as concentric.

He spoke during a reception organised in honour of the two principal officers of the president recently honoured by the president of Niger, Mohammed…







Source: Leadership Newspaper