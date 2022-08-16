PDP Crisis Deepens… Ayu Calls Wike’s Bluff, Says He Has 4-year Tenure





The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be far from over as the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday said he will not resign his position, insisting that he has a four-year term to serve.

Ayu’s stance may complicate the peace process in the party as the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s side in the dispute are said to be insisting that Ayu must step down as party chairman in favour of a southerner following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate.

Yesterday, Ayu also refuted claims that he submitted a resignation to former Senate President David Mark, adding that he can only tender his resignation letter to the deputy chairman (North) as provided for in Section 45 (i and ii) of the PDP constitution.

The PDP national chairman was reacting to stories in the news media that he had resigned his position and that his resignation letter was with former Senate President David Mark.

Ayu spoke through his special…





Source: Leadership Newspaper