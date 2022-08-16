Strike: Again, Federal Govt, ASUU Meets Today





As the federal government and leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) meet today, the union has expressed the hope of calling off the strike if the government meets its demands.

ASUU president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this when he appeared as a guest on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Osodeke said the issues of IPPIS and UTAS had been put to rest and insisted that the government has the capacity to meet the union’s demands.

LEADERSHIP reports that ASUU strike has entered six months without headway so far.

The lecturers in the nation’s public universities embarked on the strike on February 14, 2022 and extended several times because their demands were not met.

The ASUU president also lamented lack of commitment on the part of the government towards ending the strike which has kept students out of school for six months, and said the union’s platform, UTAS, was ready for application.

Source: Leadership Newspaper