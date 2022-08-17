$418m Paris Club Refund: Malami’s  Actions Self-serving, Fraudulent – Govs





The 36 State governors of the Federation have described comments credited to Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that they have no basis to reject the proposed deductions of $418 million from the Paris Club Refund as self-serving and fraudulent.

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this on Wednesday after a meeting of the Forum at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Reading the communique after the governors’ meeting, Fayemi vowed that governors will pursue the matter to the highest court of the land.

According to him, Malami was acting in personal and selfish interest that will ultimately become clear when the matter is fully addressed in the law court.

He said, “Governors extensively reviewed the purported attempts by the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Finance, to circumvent the law and a recent judgment of the Supreme Court to secure the approval…





Source: Leadership Newspaper