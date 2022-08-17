Insecurity: Chinese Loses $20m To Delay In Zungeru Hydro Dam – Sani Bello





Niger State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has assured that the federal government is designing a robust security architecture around the Zungeru Hydro Power Dam to ensure its speedy completion within the next three months as the Chinese firm lost $20 million to seven months delay.

The governor, who made the disclosure when he received, on a courtesy visit, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Chui Jianchun, said a multilevel security backup has been arranged to ensure the safety of the Chinese expatriates working on site as well as protect the facilities.

He said despite the overwhelming security challenges in the state, the federal government is putting up a heavy security presence and is committed to the successful completion of the facility already at 95 per cent level of completion.

Governor Sani Bello, who appreciated the Envoy’s visit, however frowned at the activities of some Chinese involved in illegal mining in the state stressing that the government is willing to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper