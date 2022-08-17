Jumia Launches Platform To Meet Increased Consumer Demand





Jumia, has launched a quick commerce platform in Nigeria dubbed Jumia Food Mart to meet increased consumer demand for rapid delivery.

The move will enable consumers to receive their online grocery orders in a record time of under 20 minutes, offering convenience at its best. Last-mile delivery via micro fulfilment centres within the neighbourhood is a new concept that will revolutionise delivery times for Jumia consumers and make online grocery delivery faster than ever before.

Consumers will also benefit from free delivery of popular, fast-moving consumer goods, including up to 4,000 items, from leading local and global brands. More than five locations are now served within Lagos.

The CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said “we are excited to bring quick commerce to Nigeria and continue to deliver an amazing experience to our consumers.”

He noted that consumer behaviour and lifestyles are changing with speed and convenience becoming more important than ever, saying…





Source: Leadership Newspaper