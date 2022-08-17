LandWey Earns ISO Certification On Quality Management System





LandWey Investment Limited, a major player in Nigeria’s real estate sector, has bagged the IAS accredited DMSL ISO 9001:2015 certification in recognition of its commitment, attainment and compliance with the requirements of international standards for the provision of site, services and residential developments for sale.

The certification followed a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by the IAS accredited Management Systems Conformity Body (MSCB-152) – DMSL in August 2022.

The assessment listed Landwey as an organisation providing sites & services and residential development for sale on the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) global search directory – iafcertsearch.org, the official directory for all accredited ISO-certified companies.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification applies to any organisation, regardless of size or industry. More than one million organisations from more than 160 countries have applied the ISO 9001 standard requirements to their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper