NDLEA Arrests ‘Businessman’ Over Online Sale Of Illicit Drugs





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested the managing director and chief executive of Marvelrock Pharmaceuticals and Stores Limited, Orakwe Chibuike Celestine, for allegedly engaging in sales of illicit and controlled drugs on popular e-commerce platform, Jiji.ng.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect, a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Abuja, registered the pharmaceutical company on December 16, 2014 with the certificate and support of a licensed pharmacist, who opted out of the deal in 2017.

The suspect continued running the business and enrolled it on Jiji.ng platform in 2019.

Babafemi said the suspect, however, came under NDLEA’s radar in October 2021 when he advertised many pharmaceutical products such as Tramadol, Ketamine Hydrochloride injection, Hypnox flunitrazepam tablets, among others on the Jiji.ng online marketplace.

Babafemi also said, "between 26th October 2021 and 8th August 2022, the team of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper