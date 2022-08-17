Nigerian Envoy To Japan Lauds NADDC DG For Reviving Automotive Industry





The Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Husaini Moriki, has commended the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, for reviving the Nigerian Automotive Industry.

Amb. Moriki made the commendation during Nigeria’s delegation meeting with key Japanese automotive manufacturers in Japan.

According to him, the NADDC DG has successfully brought many reform initiatives to the industry that have yielded results in terms of investment capacity building of Nigeria’s auto industry players.

The Ambassador, therefore, urged the Japanese companies to identify areas of focus that the companies would like the Nigerian government to intervene in.

Moriki added that the intervention will be aimed at providing a better business environment, especially now that the NAIDP and the Auto Policy are being reviewed by the NADDC.

The Ambassador specifically urged the Japanese companies to collaborate with the NADDC in training and up-skilling of Nigerian…





Source: Leadership Newspaper