Security Threat: Stakeholders Call For Total Ban Of Okada In Lagos





Stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, Community Development Associations, among others have called on Lagos State government to ban operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada riders across the state in order curb the security threats its continuous usage pose to the residents .

It would be recalled that sometime on May 18, 2022, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh ban on the operations in in six local government areas and nine local council development areas to curtail the unruly activities of the riders following several complaints over the growing menace and nuisance constituted by Okada riders in the state.

The stakeholders in a communique issued at the end of a forum tagged, ‘’Okada Ban What Next’’ organised by the state Ministry of Information and Strategy and Ministry of Transportation, held in Lagos, resolved that,’’ The enforcement of the ban on Okada should be sustained to ensure that the gains of the ban are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper