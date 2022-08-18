Abuja Investments Coy Denies Allegation Of Land Grabbing





The Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), has denied reports accusing the company of forcefully taking over a plot of land purportedly belonging to traders at the Kugbo International Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The traders under the auspices of the Kubgo International Market Traders Association (KIMTA) had accused the company of attempting to reclaim Plot 8279-E08 in Kugbo Commercial Layout, which they claimed was lawfully allocated to the association since 2003.

KIMTA had in a statement by its President, Prince Emeka Egwuekwe, claimed that the plot of land in dispute was duly allocated to members of Mararraba Building Materials Market in 2003 before it was revalidated in 2017.

But, denying the land grabbing allegation in a statement signed by the Head of Real Estate Department of Abuja Investments Company Limited, Benedict Nwakalor, the company dismissed the reports as a gross misrepresentation of facts and a malicious publication aimed at achieving…





Source: Leadership Newspaper