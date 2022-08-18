Federal Govt Moves To Salvage Mass Transport Scheme





Federal government has unveiled a special intervention programme to make land transportation more seamless for Nigerians.

Minister of state for transportation Prince Ademola Adegoroye revealed yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the scheme for mass transit to be driven by transport operators for ease of transportation across the country.

Adegoroye, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital by his special on media, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the details of the intervention are now being perfected by the committee set up by the Ministry of Transportation.

At a meeting attended by a delegation of the Abuja Zonal Office of Zenith Bank in his office, the Minister urged the management of the bank to partner with the federal government on the implementation of the scheme.

He said: “The President is greatly interested in this special scheme and he has given us the green light to proceed and we are already engaging transport…





Source: Leadership Newspaper