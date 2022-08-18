Hunters, Forest Security Service Seeks Speedy Passage Of Establishment Bill





Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) has urged the House of Representatives to expedite the process of concurrence on the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service Establishment Bill, which had been passed into law by the Senate.

NHFSS also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to Bill establishing the security outfit when eventually passed into law by the National Assembly and transmitted to the President.

The commander-general of NHFSS, Joshua Osatimehin, made the appeal on Thursday while speaking at the commissioning of the national headquarters of the security organisation in Abuja.

Osatimehin, who said the organisation in collaboration with the Police and other security agencies, has been helping to ensure security in forests across the country, expressed optimism that if the Bill establishing the outfit is signed into law, it would go a long way to strengthen its operations.

“We have been rendering series of auxiliary services to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper