Kukah Centre, Greysoft Technologies To Reward Young Nigerian Tech Innovators





The Kukah Center in collaboration with Greysoft Technologies has concluded plans to give awards to young Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in startup innovations in the Nigerian technology ecosystem and beyond.

The award tagged ‘Kukah Prize for Young Innovators’ which comes up on the August 31 in Abuja, is part of the activities to celebrate the 70th birthday and the recognition of the national and global status of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, founder of the centre.

Bishop Kukah is known as a quintessential intellectual and a promoter of modern trends in resolving the challenges of society through investment in innovations, energies and talents of the young people.

The Microsoft Africa Development Centre and other international high-tech brands are also partners in this quest to develop the digital skills of the Nigerian youth to make them more competitive globally.

Executive Director of the Kukah Centre, Reverend Father Attah Barkindo…





Source: Leadership Newspaper