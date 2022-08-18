US To Roll Out New Vaccine Against Omicron BA.4, BA.5





The White House has said a new type of COVID-19 vaccine specially designed to protect against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants will be available next month.

If the shots meet FDA standards, they will likely be available in early to mid-September, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Tuesday.

The Biden administration is currently trying to “get out of the acute emergency phase” where the US government is buying the vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tests.

“My hope is that in 2023, you’re going to see the commercialization of almost all of these products,” Jha said. “Some of that is actually going to begin this fall, in the days and weeks ahead,” he added.

Separately, first lady Dr. Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her spokesperson said Tuesday.

This was after President Joe Biden also tested positive for the COVID-19 and had to be isolated even as he has recovered.





Source: Leadership Newspaper