We Only Spent N2.5bn, Not N18.9bn To Clear Bush, Agric Ministry Clarifies





The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has denied reports that it spent N18.9 billion to clear bush during the COVID-19 Lockdown in 2020.

The ministry said it only carried out bush clearing and land preparation of 3,200 hectares in eight States of Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Cross River, Kaduna, Kwara, Plateau and Ogun as allocated by the respective State governments, at a total cost of N2.5billion.

A statement issued by the ministry’s director of information, Dr Joel Oruche, noted that other projects executed by the ministry during the COVID-19 period that sums up to the total sum quoted included the construction of rural roads in the six geo-political zones of the country, soil sampling and mapping, farmers registration as well as rehabilitation and the equipping of four national soil laboratories in Umudike (Abia State), Ibadan (Oyo State), Kaduna and FCT Abuja.

Dr Oruche pointed out that all the projects were successfully executed and verified by relevant government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper