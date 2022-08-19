Ebonyi Senatorial Ticket: Group Accuses Agom-Eze Of Desperation





A group, OHANIVO General Assembly of indigenes of Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo local government areas of Ebonyi State has expressed disappointment over the stand of Mrs Ann Agom-Eze on the Ebonyi central senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed by the president-general of the organisation, Hon Darlington Okereke and other members of the group and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, described the actions of Mrs Agom-Eze as insensitive.

They said the action of Agom-Eze is capable of causing political disharmony in OHANIVO, adding that as a body, they have unanimously condemned and denounced the

“unpatriotic manipulations and clear case of mischief.” They described as strange her behaviour, stating that it is unbecoming of a woman married to OHANIVO.

“This rude and externally motivated political misadventure of Mrs Agom-eze is an affront to the collective sensibilities of OHANIVO General Assembly and we therefore call on her to immediately…





Source: Leadership Newspaper