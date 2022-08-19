Enugu Assembly Approves 5th Alteration Of 1999 Constitution Amendment





Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly (ENSHA) have approved the transmission bill of the 5th Alteration of the 1999 Constitution in line with section 9 sub section 2 of the amended constitution.

The speaker, Hon Edward Ubosi, brought it before the House as a result of the public hearing on the issue held last week and the lawmakers subsequently approved it.

The lawmakers also screened and approved the nomination of two commissioner nominees sent to them by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The two commissioner-designates are Dr Peter Chigozie Okonkwo, aka Ohamadike and Jeremiah Jideoffor Ebe.

One of the commissioner-designates, Dr Okonkwo had been the commissioner for housing as well as the commissioner for local government matters in Ugwuanyi administration before he resigned his appointment to vie for the House of Representatives seat to represent Nsukka and Igbo-Eze South federal constituency but lost to Chief Vita Abbah, former PDP chairman in the state.

Ebe, before his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper