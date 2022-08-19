Jailed Activist: A/Ibom CJ Complies With Demands Of Falana, Others





Chief Judge (CJ) of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, has complied with the demands that the trial proceedings that committed the human rights lawyer, Comrade Inibehe Effiong, to one month imprisonment be released.

Thirteen senior lawyers led by the national president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr Olumide Akpata, Mr Femi Falana and others, had alleged that since Effiong was jailed by the CJ on July 27, she had repeatedly frustrated their efforts to appeal the matter, forcing them to file a fundamental human rights enforcement order at the Federal High Court, Uyo, to compel a release of the documents.

However, Justice Obot, has heeded the plea and made available the documents of the contempt proceedings, which was obtained by our correspondent yesterday in Uyo, the state capital.

According to the particulars of the suit, Effiong, a co-defendant in a case of alleged malicious defamation of character of Governor Udom Emmanuel by one Leo Ekpenyong, had repeatedly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper