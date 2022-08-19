Kwara Breeds More Talents As Winners Emerge In SUBEB Quiz Competition





Winners have emerged in the radio quiz competition organised for junior secondary school students by Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB).

The event saw Ekiti and Offa local government area schools emerging the first and second prize winners respectively, while Irepodun local government area got the third place.

Speaking at the event, SUBEB chairman, Prof Shehu Adaramaja, said the state government’s investments in basic education were another first in the history of the state since 1967.

“We have every reason to thank Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his love for us and interest in the development of basic education in the State. It is on record that his investment in basic schools is, to our knowledge, the highest since the creation of Kwara State in 1967. He is indeed the father of basic education,” he said.

Adaramaja said the pride of any society depends largely on the structure, status and achievements of its basic education, saying Kwara State under…





