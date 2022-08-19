More Airlines To Boycott Nigeria Over Trapped $464m, IATA Warns





The International Air Transport Association (IATA), has said that unless Nigeria release $464million revenue due to foreign airlines and trapped in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), more airlines may suspend operations into Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday, the regional vice president, Africa and Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, said IATA was disappointed that the amount of funds belonging to airlines, which were blocked from repatriation by the Nigerian government has grew to $464 million in July.

According to him, government should release the trapped funds before more damage is done, adding that IATA has been vindicated with the planned suspension of flights to Nigeria by Emirates Airlines.

The statement said, “IATA is disappointed that the amount of airline money blocked from repatriation by the Nigerian government grew to $464 million in July. This is airline money and its repatriation is protected by international agreements in which Nigeria participates.

Source: Leadership Newspaper