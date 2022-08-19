



Amid the global economic downturn, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Friday, said it generated a whopping sum of N172.3 billion in the first six months of 2022, out of which it remitted the sum of N78.496 billion to the Federation Account.

During the period under review, the Nigerian Ports handled 1,992 ships, with a cargo throughput of 38,672,392 metric tonnes. The ports also witnessed 849,175 TEU of container traffic while they handled 132,543 units of vehicles within the same period.

The managing director of the NPA, Mohammed Koko, said it was encouraging that such huge revenue was generated by the Authority amid global economic and inflation crises, among other negative factors.

He further disclosed that the remittances were expressions of the operational performance of the ports.

The figures were contained in a half-year 2022 operational report released by the Authority.

According to the report, N50,255,925,779.20, representing cash remittances – the compulsory…





Source: Leadership Newspaper