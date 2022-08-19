Osun Guber: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Nullification Of Adeleke’s Nomination As PDP Candidate





A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has struck out a suit seeking the nullification of the nomination of Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the July 16 Osun State governorship election on the ground of impropriety.

The presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, struck out the suit on the ground that the plaintiff, Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukman, lacked locus standi to institute the case.

The Judge also said that the suit was statute barred, hence the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Plaintiff in the suit, Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukman, had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP and Adeleke before the court, seeking an order of the court to void and set aside the submission of Adeleke’s name to INEC as the PDP candidate on the ground of alleged unlawful action.

The grouse of the plaintiff was that Adeleke’s name was hurriedly submitted by PDP on March 11, 2022 as against the stipulated…





Source: Leadership Newspaper