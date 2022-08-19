Police Arrest Suspect With Stolen Car Loaded With Cannabis Sativa





Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested a suspect, Fabian Udoka Ukeugbona, with suspected stolen car and a commercial amount of clinically packaged dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

This is coming barely a week after the arrest of two suspects and confiscation of 100 bags of dried leafy substances now confirmed to be Cannabis Sativa.

The spokesperson, FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Friday said: “at about 2pm on August 17, the attention of the command’s tactical asset on a routine stop and search at Gida Mangoro was drawn to the abandonment of a Toyota Camry with Reg. No. GBK 76 HG few meters from their duty point upon sighting the men.

“With the receipt of this information, surveillance of the area commenced in a concerted effort with the local vigilantes.

“The suspect, ignorant of the deployed measure soon snuck back into the car and zoomed off. The already alerted operatives gave a hot chase leading to the abandonment…





Source: Leadership Newspaper