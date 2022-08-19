Subscribers Ask Court To Stop Lagos From Taking Over Ikoyi Collapsed Building





Fifteen subscribers have urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to restrain the state government from taking over and demolishing the remaining two Ikoyi high-rise buildings constructed by Fourscore Heights Limited.

The subscribers, who included a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Wemimo Ogunde and an Oba elect, Pastor Ghandi Olaoye are also seeking general damages of N200 million and another N50 million as the cost of filing the suit.

One of the three high-rise buildings (Blocks A, B, and C) which were situated on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Block B (21-storeys) collapsed on November 1, 2021, killing 46 persons while 15 persons were rescued alive.

The claimants, in the suit, marked Suit No LD/3962LM/22 and filed by their lawyer, A.U. Mustapha (SAN) are contending that it is the failure of the Lagos State government and its officials to supervise the construction of one of the three towers in line with regulations that led to the eventual collapse of one the towers.

They claimed that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper